Blink - Point - TransVagrant/Gallery 478

Time: October 5, 2017 from 11am to 6pm
Location: Gallery 478
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.carafano.com
Phone: 310-600-4873
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink-point recent work by Ellwood T. Risk. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) are re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations.
