Boeing Boeing - zany farce

Time: September 22, 2017 at 8pm to October 21, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Boeing Boeing
by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross & Francis Evans, directed by Cylan Brown
Runs: Fri/Sat 9/22-10/21 at 8pm
Sun 10/15 at 2pm
A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his 3 stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time! "Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." – MAIL ON SUNDAY
