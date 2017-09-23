 

Boeing Boeing - zany farce

Event Details

Boeing Boeing - zany farce

Time: September 22, 2017 at 8pm to October 21, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Boeing Boeing

by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross & Francis Evans, directed by Cylan Brown

Runs: Fri/Sat 9/22-10/21 at 8pm

Sun 10/15 at 2pm

 

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his 3 stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other.  Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time! "Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." – MAIL ON SUNDAY

 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Boeing Boeing - zany farce to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Christina Rebull And Candi Sosa at Alvas Showroom

September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Cristina Rebull is a Cuban powerhouse singer, actor, award winning writer, professor of theatre in Miami, where she resides. When she interprets a French classic you’ll think she is channeling Edith Piaf. Her Tangos are like watching a short story, her big, rich, emotionally expressive voice ranges in colors according to the character she becomes. She sings Spanish, English, Portuguese, and occasionally in Guarani (Paraguay). You’ll get a sense of being in Broadway Show with an intimacy only…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Lea Chazin's event was featured
Thumbnail

Arsenio Rodriguez Project at The Grand Annex

September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
An annual Annex sell-out! All-star ensemble of top LA musicians, celebrating the memory of the Father of Cuban Salsa, Arsenio Rodriguez. Co-sponsored by KXLU's Alma Del Barrio radio show.See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Dawn Clark-Johnson's event was featured
Thumbnail

"Was It Destiny?" by Barbara H. Clark at Institute of Musical Arts Building

September 23, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
On Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back our very own Storyteller Barbara H. Clark in “Was It Destiny?”, a solo performance of original stories. Barbara, a multi-award winning storyteller, never shies away from challenging issues.  In this show, she asks the following: Do you believe in destiny? Many people believe that certain events are inevitable, just meant to be. I always had my doubts about it. But, recently I had an occasion to look back…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

Boeing Boeing - zany farce at Little Fish Theatre

September 22, 2017 at 8pm to October 21, 2017 at 8pm
Boeing Boeingby Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross & Francis Evans, directed by Cylan BrownRuns: Fri/Sat 9/22-10/21 at 8pmSun 10/15 at 2pm A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his 3 stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other.  Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time! "Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." – MAIL ON SUNDAY See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Olivia Fuller's event was featured

Health and Wellness Fair, Sept. 20 at Normandale Recreation Center

September 20, 2017 from 9:30am to 11:30am
The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984.The Normandale Recreation Center hosts a free Health & Wellness Fair to help…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Fern Decena is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!
San Pedro Bay Historical Society's event was featured

San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste at The Muller House

October 7, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
San Pedro Bay Historical Society posted an event

San Pedro Bay Historical Society Beer Taste at The Muller House

October 7, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
It's always the right time for beer! Join your friends on the beautiful Muller House patio for a Beer Taste. Saturday, October 7th, 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. $25.00 per person suggested donation Enjoy beers from the South Bay, tasty nibbles, and an exciting Silent Auction. For more information visit our website. Seating is limited. Must be at least 21 to attend.See More
23 hours ago
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service