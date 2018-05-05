BoomMay 5, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Peter And The WolfApril 14, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Denise DonatelliApril 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to April 7, 2018 at 10pm
Time: May 5, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, rock, n, roll
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
From the creative team behind MacHomer and Bigger Than Jesus, comes an explosive solo performance that documents the music, culture and politics of the Baby Boom generation (1945-69). BOOM takes us through 25 turbulent years by giving voice to over 100 influential figures and musicians. A mind-blowing experience for audiences of all generations.
Tickets: $30, $35, $40
Comment
RSVP for Boom to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot