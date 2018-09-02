 

Brews, Blues and BBQ!

Brews, Blues and BBQ!

Time: September 2, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.thelanevictory.org
Phone: 18189944661
Event Type: fundraiser
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Event Description

The S.S. Lane Victory is proud to announce Brews, Blues and BBQ! on Sunday , September 2nd. This event will bring together dozens of the top craft breweries and spirit makers in SoCal and the world, along with live music, ship tours, games and BBQ. 

Breweries and Craft Spirits:
Reel Brewery ,Highwater Brewing, Roadhouse Brewery
Schlob Premium Ale, Angel City Brewery, Peroni, 
Timeless Pints Brewing, Dude's Brewing Company 
Old Stump Brewing , Charlie's Beer Company, Smog City
Common Space, Boomtown, Angelisco Tequila, Lagunitas, Sespe Distillery, D6 Distillery, Iron Triangle, Wolf Creek and more!

Purchase Tickets here

https://sslanevictory1.bpt.me

