 

Bruce Format: The Red Guitar And Junkyard Duo

Event Details

Bruce Format: The Red Guitar And Junkyard Duo

Time: February 18, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Nov 28, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Red Guitar, a jazz libretto…one-man tour de force…

Junkyard Due:  Scavenging music from the Edge of Sound…

Bruce Forman (Guitar)

Jake Reed (Drums)

Artist’s Website

Artist’s Soundclips

