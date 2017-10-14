 

Cabaret

Event Details

Cabaret

Time: October 14, 2017 at 8pm to November 18, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Long Beach Playhouse
Street: 5021 E Anaheim St
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.lbplayhouse.org
Event Type: music, singing
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 27 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

8pm Fridays and Saturday, 2pm Sunday

Tickets: $20 and $24 

From the enigma Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the prevalence anti-Semitic that flourishes around them, these familiar characters with reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Cabaret to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated their profile
16 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
2 more…
38 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Cabaret
1 hour ago
Heather Caine posted events
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Southern California Boat Show at Cabrillo Way Marina

September 28, 2017 at 10am to October 1, 2017 at 7pm
Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.  Whether you're a buyer, a seller or just evaluating the market, this is the premier boat show for a side-by-side comparison.Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dock-age, tenders,  paddleboards, financing, gear and accessories, engines, services and lots more!  If you love boating and sailing, don't miss this show!Tickets: Adults $15,…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Glass/Cedar/Grass
2 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dia De Los Muertos Festival at 6th St

October 29, 2017 from 3pm to 9pm
Celebrate the Day of the Dead!  The streets of Downtown San Pedro will come alive with art, culture, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment.For info, visit sanpedrotodayofthedead.comSee More
20 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Christmas Cantata
21 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service