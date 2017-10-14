Time: October 14, 2017 at 8pm to November 18, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Long Beach Playhouse
Street: 5021 E Anaheim St
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.lbplayhouse.org
Event Type: music, singing
Organized By: Heather Caine
8pm Fridays and Saturday, 2pm Sunday
Tickets: $20 and $24
From the enigma Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the prevalence anti-Semitic that flourishes around them, these familiar characters with reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.
