 

Cabaret Night

Event Details

Cabaret Night

Time: July 6, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Elysium Conversation Theatre
Street: 729 Ante Perkov
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424.535.7333
Event Type: music, theater
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Open Mic Open Stage

Open Hearts 

Free Admission

