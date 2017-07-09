Summer Soiree Fundraisern& Arl SaleJuly 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 6pm
Music By The SeaJuly 9, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Rob Garlands Eclectic TrioJuly 30, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 6, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Elysium Conversation Theatre
Street: 729 Ante Perkov
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424.535.7333
Event Type: music, theater
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Open Mic Open Stage
Open Hearts
Free Admission
Comment
RSVP for Cabaret Night to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot