 

Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre

Event Details

Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre

Time: June 2, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: musical, theatre
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 49 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre

Jun 2 - 7pm

A cabaret night where your favorite Little Fish Theatre Company Members sing and act their favorite musical theatre songs in a variety show that is sure to delight!

TIX: $40 (includes 2 beverage tickets)

Performers:  Kathryn Farren Gallai, Branda Lock, Amanda Karr*, Daniel Koh, Margaret Schugt, Daniel Gallai, Susie McCarthy, Shirley Hatton, Perry Shields, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Brian O’Sullivan, Amanda Karr, Allen Barstow, Jordan Segal

Musical Direction and Accompaniment: Caroline Benzon, Daniel Koh, Doug Mattingly, Kathryn Farren Gallai

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted an event
Thumbnail

Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

June 2, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Cabaret Night at Little Fish TheatreJun 2 - 7pmA cabaret night where your favorite Little Fish Theatre Company Members sing and act their favorite musical theatre songs in a variety show that is sure to delight!TIX: $40 (includes 2 beverage tickets)Performers:  Kathryn Farren Gallai, Branda Lock, Amanda Karr*, Daniel Koh, Margaret Schugt, Daniel Gallai, Susie McCarthy, Shirley Hatton, Perry Shields, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Brian O’Sullivan, Amanda Karr, Allen Barstow, Jordan SegalMusical…See More
49 minutes ago
0 Comments
Bernardo Alps posted an event
Thumbnail

Sharing the Whales of Southern California at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

June 25, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
American Cetacean Society - Los Angeles Chapter FREE Monthly Speaker Series Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Sharing the Whales of Southern Californiaby Dale Frink, Newport Whale Watching Southern California is the birthplace of commercial whale watching and the activity has evolved from incidentally keeping fishing boats busy during the slow season which coincides with the gray whale migration to a year-round enterprise with many custom built vessels and dedicated crews. Dale Frink works as…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Thank you to Congressman @RepHarley for touring the Port of Los Angeles today and meeting with Executive Director G… https://t.co/R4t1uGUCV8
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Port Of Los Angeles High Softball 2019 Seniors Sign On
16 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Port Of Los Angeles High Softball 2019 Seniors Sign On

They came together in 2016 as wide-eyed freshmen just hoping to make a name for themselves at Port Of Los Angeles High for the softball program.Two years later in 2018, they both combined for their magical signature moment.Finally on Wednesday after their respective four-year prep careers came to an end in early May 2019, senior catcher/infielder Allison Torstensen and…See More
17 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka discusses infrastructure, a national freight plan and other chal… https://t.co/ys2qyR8Dno
Twitter23 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Last year, #PortofLA hosted more than 12,000 students and teachers as part of its school boat tour program, with vi… https://t.co/4J8V3ddfAT
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The lowest level of the shoreline is inhabited by species that cannot tolerate exposure, including urchins and star… https://t.co/z0qmVbvg7j
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service