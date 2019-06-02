Time: June 2, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: musical, theatre
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 49 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre
Jun 2 - 7pm
A cabaret night where your favorite Little Fish Theatre Company Members sing and act their favorite musical theatre songs in a variety show that is sure to delight!
TIX: $40 (includes 2 beverage tickets)
Performers: Kathryn Farren Gallai, Branda Lock, Amanda Karr*, Daniel Koh, Margaret Schugt, Daniel Gallai, Susie McCarthy, Shirley Hatton, Perry Shields, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Brian O’Sullivan, Amanda Karr, Allen Barstow, Jordan Segal
Musical Direction and Accompaniment: Caroline Benzon, Daniel Koh, Doug Mattingly, Kathryn Farren Gallai
Comment
RSVP for Cabaret Night at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot