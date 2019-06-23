Cat/Kitten AdoptionJune 23, 2019 from 11am to 3pm
Time: June 23, 2019 from 11am to 3pm
Location: Point Vicenta Animal Hospital
Street: 31270 Palos Verdes Dr. W.
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Phone: 310-265-1204
Event Type: cats, kittens, free
Organized By: Heather Caine
FREE.
Pet Protectors League hosts Cat/Kitten Adoption at Point Vicente Animal Hospital, 31270 Palos Verdes Dr S., Rancho Palos Verdes.
petprotectorsleague@gmail.com
