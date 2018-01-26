 

Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea Massaa

Event Details

Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea Massaa

Time: January 20, 2018 from 3:45pm to 5:30pm
Location: Alvas Music
Street: 1413 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasmusic.com
Phone: 310-833-3281
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Chapman Guitars Clinic featuring Rabea Massaad

First 100 people guaranteed admitted

Ages 13 and up

Free food and drink

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea Massaa to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Richard Smith
10 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea Massaa
11 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Daniel A. Nelson
12 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Pick Of The Vine Season 16 at Little Fish Theatre

January 13, 2018 at 8pm to February 17, 2018 at 9:30pm
We’re serving up another smorgasbord of short plays selected from over 500 submissions. This year’s top picks will be sure to entertain. “An electric, eclectic evening of live theatre.” — PRESS TELEGRAMhttps://www.facebook.com/TheLittleFishTheatreSee More
12 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Urinetown - The Musical at Warner Grand Theatre

March 8, 2018 at 8pm to March 10, 2018 at 10pm
In the not-so-distant future, a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets. A brilliant satire modeled on the plays of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, "Urinetown" is a wickedly funny, fast-paced and surprisingly intelligent comedic romp.  Tickets and showtimes at www.rollinghillsprep.org See More
Jan 7
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Urinetown
Jan 7
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 7

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service