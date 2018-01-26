Richard SmithJanuary 26, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea MassaaJanuary 20, 2018 from 3:45pm to 5:30pm
Daniel A. NelsonJanuary 13, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: January 20, 2018 from 3:45pm to 5:30pm
Location: Alvas Music
Street: 1413 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasmusic.com
Phone: 310-833-3281
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Chapman Guitars Clinic featuring Rabea Massaad
First 100 people guaranteed admitted
Ages 13 and up
Free food and drink
Comment
RSVP for Chapman Guitars Clinic Featuring Rabea Massaa to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot