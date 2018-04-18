 

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

Event Details

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

Time: April 18, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm
Location: The Lighthouse Cafe
Street: 30 Pier Avenue Hermosa Beach
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://thelighthousecafe.net
Phone: (310) 376-9833
Event Type: _lazz 'n happy hour!, the-real-deal
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Latest Activity: 11 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensDon Littleton's photo.

APR18  The Charles Owens 4tet
JAZZ HAPPY HOUR
Live Jazz every Wednesday @ The Lighthouse CafeLive Jazz Every Wednesday at The Lighthouse Cafe Hermosa Beach - This Wednesday featuring the Charles Owens Quintet
CHARLES OWENS QUINTET
6pm - 9:30pm
All Ages
We are the LATEST Happy Hour on Pier Avenue!

...

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz" to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

Not Yet RSVPed (1)

  • halleowens

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

DojO- posted an event
Thumbnail

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz" at The Lighthouse Cafe

April 18, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm
" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensAPR18  The Charles Owens 4tetJAZZ HAPPY HOURLive Jazz every Wednesday @ The Lighthouse CafeCHARLES OWENS QUINTET6pm - 9:30pmAll Ages…See More
11 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Work never stops at #AmericasPort! This #TimeLapseTuesday features a view of the container ship Ever Steady being l… https://t.co/q6ARKvOLHd
Twitter16 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA thanks Gilbert B. Kaplan, Under Secretary for International Trade, for visiting #AmericasPort. https://t.co/NeFqbGAhhx
Twitter17 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @MXSOCAL: From @USCGLosAngeles -Military Exercise involving multiple vessels and live fire 4/19, 08-1100, vicinity of the San Pedro Chan…
Twitter19 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @MayorOfLA: Officially announcing that @SpaceX will start production development of the Big Falcon Rocket 🚀 in the @PortofLA! This veh…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @MayorOfLA: This has been an incredible year for Los Angeles. #SOTC2018 https://t.co/jn30VikTxY
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Sunday
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA is out with the #TransPORTer at the @JLLosAngeles #JLLATouchATruck event in #SantaMonica. Visit us and st… https://t.co/0K81TAXR74
TwitterSaturday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service