Time: January 20, 2018 at 2pm to February 19, 2018 at 4pm
Location: Torrance Theatre Company
Street: 1316 Cabrillo Ave
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.TorranceTheatreCom…
Phone: 424-243-6882
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Widely regarded as one of the most sensational and entertaining farces of all time, CHARLEY’S AUNT centers on two Oxford undergraduates in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. Jack and Charley manage to persuade fellow undergraduate Fancourt "Babbs" Babberley to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous
deception. Don't miss this laugh-out-loud comedy, a wildly entertaining escape to enjoy with friends.
When British playwright Brandon Thomas penned this lighthearted romp in 1892, he could have no idea this sojourn
through the romantic misadventures of three upper crust Oxford chums would still be actively produced worldwide
more than a hundred years later.–Variety
Bryce Gerson, Ethan Haslam, Allison Boettcher, Allie Barnum, Johnathan Strand, Ruben Morales, Bryan Eid, David McGee, Jennifer Faneuff, Elizabeth Griswold
CHARLEY'S AUNT is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.
Tickets: $30
