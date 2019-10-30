 

Chills &amp; Thrills - Halloween-Themed Short Plays at Little Fish Theatre

Chills & Thrills - Halloween-Themed Short Plays at Little Fish Theatre

Time: October 30, 2019 at 8pm to November 3, 2019 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: Los Angeles
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre, comedy, -, halloween, short, plays
Organized By: Lisa
Chills & Thrills

Weird & Freaky Short Plays

Oct 30 - Nov 3

Our handpicked bag of eight short plays, filled with twisted treats and tricks that scream Halloween.

https://www.littlefishtheatre.org/pond/chills-thrills/

Dates:

October 30 – November 3, 2019

 

Regular Performance Times:

Wednesday October 30: 8:00pm ($24 special opening night price)

Thursday October 31: 8:00pm

Friday November 1: 8:00pm

Saturday November 2: 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday November 3: 2:00pm

 

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors

$24 opening night (October 30, 8pm)

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28

Discounts for Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Box Office: 310.512.6030

Playwrights: Tony Foster (New Lease), Kathryn Gallai (The Potato Theory; Hail and Welcome), Syrie James (Nocturne), Mark Harvey Levine (Holly and Herbie and Walter and Waffles), Scott Mullen (Time to Scream) and Marisa Roemer (Camera Obscura; Hecate, Hermoine and Barb). 

Directors: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth, Kathryn Gallai, Richard Perloff, James Rice, Marisa Roemer, Don Schlossman, and Margaret Schugt


Cast: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth, Melissa Brandzel, Daniel Gallai, Kathryn Gallai, Shirley Hatton*, Amanda Karr*, Ryan Knight, James Rice, Rodney Rincon*, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Don Schlossman, Margaret Schugt, Annie Vest, Jessica Winward.

Chills & Thrills - Halloween-Themed Short Plays at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

Chills & ThrillsWeird & Freaky Short PlaysOct 30 - Nov 3Our handpicked bag of eight short plays, filled with twisted treats and tricks that scream Halloween.https://www.littlefishtheatre.org/pond/chills-thrills/Dates:October 30 – November 3, 2019 Regular Performance Times:Wednesday October 30: 8:00pm ($24 special opening night price)Thursday October 31: 8:00pmFriday November 1: 8:00pmSaturday November 2: 2:00pm and…See More
