Chills & Thrills
Weird & Freaky Short Plays
Oct 30 - Nov 3
Our handpicked bag of eight short plays, filled with twisted treats and tricks that scream Halloween.
https://www.littlefishtheatre.org/pond/chills-thrills/
Dates:
October 30 – November 3, 2019
Regular Performance Times:
Wednesday October 30: 8:00pm ($24 special opening night price)
Thursday October 31: 8:00pm
Friday November 1: 8:00pm
Saturday November 2: 2:00pm and 8:00pm
Sunday November 3: 2:00pm
Prices:
$28 regular
$26 seniors
$24 opening night (October 30, 8pm)
$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”
Little Fish Theatre
San Pedro’s Arts District
777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Ticket Range: $15 - $28
Discounts for Patrons 25 and under ($15)
Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee
Box Office: 310.512.6030
Playwrights: Tony Foster (New Lease), Kathryn Gallai (The Potato Theory; Hail and Welcome), Syrie James (Nocturne), Mark Harvey Levine (Holly and Herbie and Walter and Waffles), Scott Mullen (Time to Scream) and Marisa Roemer (Camera Obscura; Hecate, Hermoine and Barb).
Directors: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth, Kathryn Gallai, Richard Perloff, James Rice, Marisa Roemer, Don Schlossman, and Margaret Schugt
Cast: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth, Melissa Brandzel, Daniel Gallai, Kathryn Gallai, Shirley Hatton*, Amanda Karr*, Ryan Knight, James Rice, Rodney Rincon*, Olivia Schlueter-Corey, Don Schlossman, Margaret Schugt, Annie Vest, Jessica Winward.
