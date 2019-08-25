 

Christina Montes-Mateoa, Harpist

Christina Montes-Mateoa, Harpist

Time: August 25, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: St. Luke's Presbytian Church
Street: 268 Rolling Hills Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://www.stlukespresbyteri…
Phone: 310-377-2825
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 25 minutes ago

Event Description

https://www.stlukespresbyterian.com/upcoming-events

