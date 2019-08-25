Christina Montes MateoaAugust 25, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Country And Western - (Cody Bryant)August 28, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Soulful Sixties - DriftwaysAugust 21, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Time: August 25, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: St. Luke's Presbytian Church
Street: 268 Rolling Hills Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://www.stlukespresbyteri…
Phone: 310-377-2825
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 25 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Christina Montes-Mateoa, Harpist to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot