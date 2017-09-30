 

Christina Rebull And Candi Sosa

Christina Rebull And Candi Sosa

Time: September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, cuba
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 33 minutes ago

Cristina Rebull is a Cuban powerhouse singer, actor, award winning writer, professor of theatre in Miami, where she resides. When she interprets a French classic you’ll think she is channeling Edith Piaf. Her Tangos are like watching a short story, her big, rich, emotionally expressive voice ranges in colors according to the character she becomes. She sings Spanish, English, Portuguese, and occasionally in Guarani (Paraguay). You’ll get a sense of being in Broadway Show with an intimacy only Alvas offers.

Candi Sosa is a singer/songwriter who resides in Los Angeles and has been part of the local scene for decades. Cuban born, fluent in Spanish, English and also sings in Portuguese. She is known for her vocal range and versatility, she can go from a Celia Cruz style Rumba, a Barbara Streisand standard to a Janis Joplin blues, a romantic Bolero, an American Jazz Standard, to a Shirley Bassey big Ballad.

World class musicians round up this unique musical experience that is “C&C”.

Dr. Raymond Torres-Santos – piano & musical director
Hector Pineda – contra bass
Aaron Serfaty – drums

Tickets: $30

