Christmas Cantata

Time: October 8, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: Terrace Theater
Street: 300 E Ocean Blvd
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://www.GraciasMusicFounda…
Phone: 213-386-0097
Event Type: theater, christmas
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 32 minutes ago

http://graciasmusicfoundation.org/

Christmas Cantata

About The Show

Act 1 - The Opera

For Unto You Is Born A Savior

Act 11 - The Musical

The Little Matchstick Girl

Cantata Message

Act 111 - Choice And Orchestra

G.F. Handel's Oratorio "Messiah"

