CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Alice's Adventures In WonderlandAugust 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Catina DeLuna & Lado B Brazilian ProjectAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: August 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Location: San Pedro & Wilmington
Website or Map: http://www.ciclavia.org
Phone: 213.355.8500
Event Type: bikes, walk, play, smile
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
CicLAvia transforms streets into safe, car-free spaces for thousands of people to bike, walk, play and smile. CicLAvia is FREE and connects people to communities.
Comment
RSVP for CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets Wilmington to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot