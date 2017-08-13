 

CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets Wilmington

CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets Wilmington

Time: August 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Location: San Pedro &amp; Wilmington
Website or Map: http://www.ciclavia.org
Phone: 213.355.8500
Event Type: bikes, walk, play, smile
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago

CicLAvia transforms streets into safe, car-free spaces for thousands of people to bike, walk, play and smile.  CicLAvia is FREE and connects people to communities.

