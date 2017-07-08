 

Citizens' Climate Lobby Mtg.: Climate Change Prediction

Citizens' Climate Lobby Mtg.: Climate Change Prediction

Time: July 8, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Long Beach
Street: 241 Cedar Ave
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu
Organized By: Citizens' Climate Lobby LB&SB
Andrew (Drew) Jones, Co-Founder of Climate Interactive, will speak about his work on simulations that have been used in the UN negotiations during our international phone call.

Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn).

Free admission; handicapped accessible; all are welcome.  If convenient, RSVP to edric4ccl@gmail.com.

Enter the church courtyard at the south-most screened gate on Cedar and follow the CCL signs to the second-floor meeting room or cross the courtyard to the elevator.  Free parking is available in the church lot on the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut (entrance is on the alley off of Chestnut): https://goo.gl/maps/BpHqtqtWz3r. The lot looks like this: https://goo.gl/maps/xurnVeBj2Fn

