Clapton Road - A Tribute To ERIC CLAPTON

Clapton Road - A Tribute To ERIC CLAPTONJanuary 5, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: January 5, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/eve…
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, guitar, tribute, ericclapton, british, claptonisgod
Organized By: Heather Caine
