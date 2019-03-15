 

Collectif9: string ensemble

Event Details

Collectif9: string ensemble

Time: March 23, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://www.collectif9.ca/en
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 17 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1577&r=f3bb056f391c451f9a4a7da36858c5b3

Tickets: $28/$10

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Collectif9: string ensemble to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
10 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
What does the escutcheon on the @LACity seal represent? 1st quarter: lesser coat of arms of the United States; 2nd… https://t.co/TgG6ykjEsZ
Twitter6 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA has a Main Channel water depth of 53 feet -- and even deeper in the Outer Harbor -- to accommodate the wo… https://t.co/mQ5UkELAwz
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Riprap habitat at the #PortofLA supports a unique biotic community that includes marine life such as mussels and se… https://t.co/WbWyOBc6ql
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
JB Steele posted events
9 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
If you're a college student who would like to spend your summer working at #AmericasPort, be sure to apply for the… https://t.co/e1mS6IWL6y
Twitter10 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
JB Steele posted a blog post

San Pedro (teacher) also fronting a Multi-Genre Cover Band

Carla Denardo-Dominguez has been quite busy these days, both substitute teaching while fronting her band 'Sonador'. Performing locally these past few years has paid off, with her band booked 2 to 3 weekends a month with regularity.Whether it's at Saint Rocke' or Suzy's in Hermosa, Texas Loosey's or South End Tennis & Racquet Club in Torrance, or The Marina Cafe in Wilmington Shores, DiPiazza's in Long Beach or The Lomita Faire; you can hear her lovely voice covering songs from the 50's to…See More
10 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
yesterday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service