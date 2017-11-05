 

Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"

Event Details

Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"

Time: October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago

Event Description

http://www.cmwchicagotribute.com/Colour_My_World.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uydDHKqlH8s

Tickets: $35 and $40

