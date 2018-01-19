Comedy Tonight In Old San PedroJanuary 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: January 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Machine Art Studio
Street: 446 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 323-644-8200
Event Type: comedy
Organized By: Heather Caine
The San Pedro Art Association presents it’s Comedy Tonight in Old San Pedro.
8 dollar donations will be accepted for hot food, beer, wine or soft drinks.
To Purchase Tickets go to: https://comedyinsanpedro.evenbrite.com
Have you got your tickets to the funniest show in San Pedro yet?
This is a top notch way to get out on the town in an inexpensive way. Most Comedy shows charge $20.00 and up for hot comedy show. That’s why most also include a two drink minimum upon entry.
With our show you pay only $8.00 per person. We offer hot food, wine, beer and soft drinks. We are always open to donations as well.
When you buy your ticket you are helping us to provide art and art education programs for our local children.
Ticket quantity is limited so buy your tickets now.
