 

Community Frienship Bell Ringing

Event Details

Community Frienship Bell Ringing

Time: January 5, 2019 from 12pm to 12:30pm
Location: Korean Friendship Bell
Street: 3601 S. Gaffey St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: bell, ringing, peace
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Ring in the New Year on the first Saturday of 2019.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Community Frienship Bell Ringing to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 hour ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Boys Basketball Rolls Over San Pedro

Despite the fact this was one of the rarest of games on Friday, even for one city, the Mary Star High boys basketball team had bigger aspirations in mind.One of their goals during the 2018-2019 season was to win a tournament to build momentum for upcoming Santa Fe League competition. It didn't matter to the Stars where, and it also didn't matter who they had to defeat in…See More
23 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team

The 2018 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season was glorious... especially for San Pedro High.Starting off the season with 18 wins in their first 20 matches, the Pirates didn't accomplish one of their main goals in trying to dethrone Carson, the undisputed nine-time queens of the Marine League. However, their most ultimate goal was accomplished on November 3 in the San…See More
Friday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Soccer Wins 2018 Lady Pirate Cup
Thursday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Polish Tall Ship Dar Mlodziezy at Port Of Los Angeles

December 25, 2018 at 10am to December 27, 2018 at 5pm
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:316664/mmsi:261148000/imo:7821075/vessel:DAR_MLODZIEZYhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGtYtAiPT2chttps://www.facebook.com/Dar-Młodzieży-110789998942810/…See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Peter Pan at Warner Grand Theatre

January 25, 2019 at 7:30pm to January 27, 2019 at 9pm
https://www.encoresouthbay.org/Tickets: $46, $50, $60See More
Thursday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service