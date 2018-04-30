 

Community Kite Flying Day

Event Details

Community Kite Flying Day

Time: May 19, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm
Location: Angels Gate Park
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.laparks.org
Phone: 310-548-7705
Event Type: kites
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Arts and crafts, traditional kite building demonstrations, free kites for children, and food.

For more info, visit laparks.org or call (310) 548-7705.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
33 minutes ago
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Community Kite Flying Day at Angels Gate Park

May 19, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm
Arts and crafts, traditional kite building demonstrations, free kites for children, and food.For more info, visit laparks.org or call (310) 548-7705.See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
DojO- posted events
yesterday
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
"                                     TONIGHT"
yesterday
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
""Still seats are available, please come by if you can" -      Yu Ooka"
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

42nd Street at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

April 28, 2018 at 8pm to May 13, 2018 at 10pm
Come and meet those dancing feet in a glittery and glamorous production of the musical comedy classic that tells the story of a young, small town dancer who becomes a Broadway star.  The Tony Award-winning song and dance extravaganza features spectacular tap numbers and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,”  “I Only Have Eyes For You” and of course “42nd Street.”  Family FriendlyTickets: $30 - $80See More
Saturday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA High Softball Wins 11-Inning War On Allison Torstensen Heroics
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA High Softball Wins 11-Inning War On Allison Torstensen Heroics

No one said it was going to be easy for Port Of Los Angeles High softball.Gone are the days of when they ran roughshod in the Coliseum League when they had the likes of Nicolle Miranda, Kelsea Short, Allison Bayer, Savana Ramirez, Brianna Grayson, Rose Garcia and Analise De La Roca running amok and causing havoc, winning every…See More
Saturday
0 Comments

