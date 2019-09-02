Conquer The Bridge 11September 2, 2019 from 7am to 9pm
David BenoitSeptember 21, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: September 2, 2019 from 7am to 9pm
Location: Conquer The Bridge
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.conquerthebridge.c…
Phone: 310-326-8530
Event Type: running, walking
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
http://www.conquerthebridge.com
$50 early bird
$55 from Aug. 1st To Sept. 1st
$65 Race Day
Cash or checks.
Comment
RSVP for Conquer The Bridge 11 to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot