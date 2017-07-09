Conquer The Bridge 9

Conquer The Bridge 9July 9, 2017 from 8am to 12pm
Time: September 4, 2017 from 8am to 12pm
Location: Vincent Thomas Bridge
Street: Harbor Blvd
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.conquerthebridge.c…
Event Type: running, walking, military
Organized By: Heather Caine
$50 & $60 for Race Day.
