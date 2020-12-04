 

Covid 19 - V FOR VENDETTA MOVIE!!

Event Details

Covid 19 - V FOR VENDETTA MOVIE!!

Time: November 12, 2020 to November 30, 2020
Location: Movie
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Nov 12

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_for_Vendetta_(film)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSA7mAHolAw

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Covid 19 - V FOR VENDETTA MOVIE!! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

The Winter Show at Palos Verdes Art Center

December 4, 2020 to January 17, 2021
https://pvartcenter.org/portfolio-item/the-winter-show/See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Nov 22
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Crafted - Port Of Los Angeles at Crafted

December 1, 2020 at 12pm to December 24, 2020 at 6pm
http://craftedportla.com/Saturday and Sunday:Noon to 6pm.See More
Nov 12
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Nov 12
Louise Reichlin posted an event
Thumbnail

Encore of the San Pedro Festival of the Arts at San Pedro

November 21, 2020 to December 6, 2020
A 2-week encore in case you missed it!Online at: vimeo.com/showcase/sanpedroartsfestNov.21- open only for two weeks through Dec 6, 2020.Review at https://ladancereview.org/2020/10/02/covid-moves-dance-online-with-the-san-pedro-arts-festival/Admission: FREE, family…See More
Nov 11
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

Glow at South Coast Botanic Garden

November 21, 2020 to January 10, 2021
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/glow/See More
Nov 7
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated their profile
Nov 7
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

First Thursday Open Mic Night - Zoom at Grand Vision

December 3, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm
https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/first-thursday-open-mic-night-zoom/2020-12-03/7pm - 9pm.See More
Nov 7
0 Comments

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service