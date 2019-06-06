 

Crafted At The Port Of Los Angeles - 1st Thursday

Event Details

Time: June 6, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Crafted At The Port Of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E. 22nd St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://craftedportla.com/
Phone: 310-732-1270
Event Type: art, craft, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

http://craftedportla.com/

