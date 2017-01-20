 

Creating Your BEST Year with Numerology

Creating Your BEST Year with Numerology

Time: January 20, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.GGIWyoga.com/works…
Phone: 310-997-7018
Event Type: numerology, workshop
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Has 2016 been a little heavy for you? Setting your sites on 2017 as your year, full of abundance and results? If so, it’s time to dive into greater awareness using numerology.

Numerology is an simple yet profound tool to understand the major themes and opportunities influencing your year -- based on your birthday. In this workshop, we’ll calculate the numbers affecting the next 12 months of your life. Then, we’ll identify actions to take, attitudes to avoid, and opportunities to leverage to achieve MORE this year...immediately! Together we’ll create a 2017 Action Mission Statement so you’ll walk away with tangible, actionable strategy sourced right from your numbers. Get an opportunity to ask specific questions and receive in person feedback by Numerologist Bennie Mayberry. Contemplating a move, new job or career, relationship, or faced with difficult challenges -- 2017 can truly be the BEST YEAR EVER for you – but it’s all a number’s game – and Bennie, expert numerologist will show you how to play. 

$25 advanced registration, $30 at the door

Attending (1)

Latest Activity

