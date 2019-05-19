Cuatro@Cabrillo: Arts AdventureMay 19, 2019 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Tea By The SeaMarch 19, 2019 from 10am to 2pm
Steetcraft LA WorkshopMarch 28, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: May 19, 2019 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M. White Dr.
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-548-7563
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Cuatro@Cabrillo: Arts Adventure to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot