AltaSea Open HouseAugust 29, 2018 at 10am to September 15, 2018 at 12pm
Cuatro@Cabrillo: Arts Adventures For The Culturally CuriousSeptember 16, 2018 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
Pinta*Dos Philippine Art GallerySeptember 6, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Time: September 16, 2018 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M. White Dr.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrowaterfront…
Event Type: art, mexico, frida
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 20 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Cuatro@Cabrillo: Arts Adventures For The Culturally Curious to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot