Cumbre Flamenca - Ivan Vargas

Time: May 6, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, dance, flamenco
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
