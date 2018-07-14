Dale Fielder Quartet

Dale Fielder QuartetJuly 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Dale Fielder (Baritone, Soprano, Alto, and Tenor Sax)
Jane Getz (Piano)
Bill Markus (Bass)
Thomas White (Drums)
Tickets: $20
