Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)March 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
UnitOne X Miyake TaikoMarch 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: February 24, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 21 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Join us for this annual extra-special event where local South Bay community stars, paired with professional dancers, compete to raise funds for their favorite nonprofits.
Tickets: $35, $45, $65
Comment
RSVP for Dancing With The South Bay Stars VII to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot