 

Dancing With The South Bay Stars VII

Event Details

Dancing With The South Bay Stars VII

Time: February 24, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 21 hours ago

Event Description

Join us for this annual extra-special event where local South Bay community stars, paired with professional dancers, compete to raise funds for their favorite nonprofits.

Tickets: $35, $45, $65

