The Taming Of The ShrewJuly 21, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm
MacbethAugust 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
The Taming Of The ShrewAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 28, 2017 at 8pm to August 27, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Elysium Conversation Theatre
Street: 729 South Palos Verdes St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424.535.7333
Event Type: theatre, artists
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 51 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
I love, love, love FearlessArtists!!
Comment
RSVP for Dark Of The Moon to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot