 

Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl

Event Details

Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl

Time: May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, blues, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

 Funk blues-rocker Dave Widow & The Line Up return to the Annex with a full acoustic opening set with acclaimed veteran blues artiste Bernie Pearl. 

Tickets: $20. $25, $30

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl at Grand Annex

May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
 Funk blues-rocker Dave Widow & The Line Up return to the Annex with a full acoustic opening set with acclaimed veteran blues artiste Bernie Pearl. Tickets: $20. $25, $30See More
26 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Tony Ferrell at Grand Annex

May 13, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring ten of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world. Their combined credits include hundreds of awards and accomplishments, having played with Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, Greg Allman, Paul McCartney, Etta James, and many more. This concert is a "must see"!  Tony Ferrell and Gregg Wright on guitar and vocals, Dino Maddalone on drums, Jimbo Ross on viola, Fitz Magee on saxophone, Robbyn Kirmsse on vocals, Oogie Brown on percussion,…See More
33 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

2nd Annual Gone Too Soon 5K at Bloch Field

May 12, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
http://www.runsignup.comSee More
35 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
51 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Love Potion at Warner Grand Theatre

May 13, 2018 at 2:30pm to May 19, 2018 at 7pm
https://www.longbeachopera.org/the-season/the-love-potion$49 to $150See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea at Warner Grand Theatre

May 30, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
https://www.mariachidivas.com/https://www.facebook.com/MariachidivasTickets: $20 general and $30 VIPhttp://wgt.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1076505See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
People's Place & Palace posted an event
Thumbnail

Aileen Quinn &amp; The Leapin' Lizards at People's Place

May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 11pm
Join us for an exciting rockabilly swing dance music concert featuring Aileen Quinn & The Leapin' Lizards in Downtown San Pedro at People's Place.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society "Blues In Schools Project".  See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Some say cranes at the #PortofLA resemble @starwars characters. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Follow us on Instagram for mor… https://t.co/SRDq1AEF0l
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service