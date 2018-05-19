Dave Widow And Bernies Pearl

Time: May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, blues, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Funk blues-rocker Dave Widow & The Line Up return to the Annex with a full acoustic opening set with acclaimed veteran blues artiste Bernie Pearl.
Tickets: $20. $25, $30
