 

DEAD ACCOUNTS by Theresa Rebeck at Little Fish Theatre

DEAD ACCOUNTS by Theresa Rebeck at Little Fish Theatre

Time: May 16, 2019 at 8pm to June 9, 2019 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: May 14

Dead Accounts

by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Branda Lock

May 16 – Jun 9 at Little Fish Theatre

Quick-witted Jack, a banker from New York, unexpectedly returns home to Ohio after several years in the Big Apple. His smart, acerbic, and yearning-for-more sister, Lorna, and his worried and talkative mother, Barbara, immediately suspect he is in some kind of trouble. Their suspicions are confirmed when Jack's estranged wife, Jenny, comes to town and reveals that Jack has stolen 27 million dollars. Set in a kitchen in suburban Cincinnati, this comedy tackles the timely issues of corporate greed, small-town values, and whether or not your family will always welcome you back, with no questions asked.

Regular Performance Times:

Thursday May 16 8:00 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, May 17 through June 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays May 26* and June 9 at 2:00 p.m.

*Talkback performance, with access to the actors and creative team

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors

$24 opening night

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, May 24 only

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

Attending (1)

Dead Accountsby Theresa Rebeck, directed by Branda LockMay 16 – Jun 9 at Little Fish TheatreQuick-witted Jack, a banker from New York, unexpectedly returns home to Ohio after several years in the Big Apple. His smart, acerbic, and yearning-for-more sister, Lorna, and his worried and talkative mother, Barbara, immediately suspect he is in some kind of trouble. Their suspicions are confirmed when Jack's estranged wife, Jenny, comes to town and reveals that Jack has stolen 27 million dollars. Set…See More
