 

Dead Poets Society Movie

Event Details

Dead Poets Society Movie

Time: July 24, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: Peninsula Center Library Purcell Meeting Room
Street: 701 Silver Spur Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

FREE.

email: mdurazo@pvld.org

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Dead Poets Society Movie to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
10 more…
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
The next meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners is on Thursday, July 25, at 9 a.m., in the Board… https://t.co/vnclBMylZa
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: Join the @PortofLA on Thursday, July 25 to get an overview and status update on the Wilmington Waterfront Development Pro…
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Kay Nikookary posted an event
Thumbnail

Free Living Trust Information Seminar at Cocos Western Ave. San Pedro

July 25, 2019 from 10:30am to 12pm
Free information seminar on Living Trusts- Fact vs. Fiction, what are the benefits? why do you need one? What is the difference to a Will? Come ask your questions from a real person and get real answers! RSVP to save your spot. 424-279-3719See More
15 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
#TBT to 1925 at Berth 160 in Wilmington. #LAFD Fire Boat alongside the steamship West Sequana. #PortofLA #LAHistory https://t.co/Krvf5suiKl
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA and @portoflongbeach will host a Clean Truck Fund Rate Workshop on Aug. 1 in Wilmington to solicit feedba… https://t.co/XAmg2iORBg
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Millennium Actress at AMC Rolling Hills

August 13, 2019 at 7pm to August 19, 2019 at 8:45pm
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/millennium-actress?date=2019-08-13Torrance and Long BeachSee More
Thursday
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service