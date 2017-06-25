Dear Master - romantic drama

Time: June 22, 2017 at 8pm to July 13, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, drama
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Dear Master
by Dorothy Bryant, directed by Branda Lock
Runs: Thurs 6/22-7/13, Wed 7/5 & 7/12 at 8pm
Sun 7/2 & 7/9 at 2pm
A dialogue in letters between two 19th century French writers: Gustave Flaubert (author of the groundbreaking Madame Bovary) and George Sand (the romantic novelist who published more than 100 books in her lifetime). Dear Master explores the deep, intimate sharing of the heart and mind of these two wildly different literary powerhouses. “Shimmers with relevant and touching insights into politics, art and life.”- SF BAY GUARDIAN
