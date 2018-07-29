Time: July 14, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Cornelius Projects
Street: 1417 S Pacific Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://corneliusprojects.com/
Phone: 310-266-9216
Event Type: art, sculpture
Organized By: Heather Caine
Artist W.S. Milner discusses her work and the impetus for creation sculptures based on ancient myths at Cornelius Projects. Milner's sculptures are on display through July 28.
http://corneliusprojects.com/deciduous_gods_sculpture_by_ws_milner
Free.
