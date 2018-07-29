 

Deciduous Gods

Event Details

Time: July 14, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Cornelius Projects
Street: 1417 S Pacific Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://corneliusprojects.com/
Phone: 310-266-9216
Event Type: art, sculpture
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 minutes ago

Event Description

Artist W.S. Milner discusses her work and the impetus for creation sculptures based on ancient myths at Cornelius Projects.  Milner's sculptures are on display through July 28.

http://corneliusprojects.com/deciduous_gods_sculpture_by_ws_milner

Free.

