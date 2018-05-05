 

Denise Donatelli

Event Details

Denise Donatelli

Time: April 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to April 7, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Denise Donatelli, one of today’s premiere vocalists, alternating between jazz and adult contemporary with ease, has been on quite a roll! Her last three consecutive albums have received four GRAMMY® nominations. She has been voted into the Downbeat Critics Poll as Female Vocalist Rising Star for the past three consecutive years, and was named Female Jazz Vocalist of the Year by the Los Angeles Jazz Society. With the release of Find a Heart, Donatelli once again proves why she is the subject of such accolades.

“Denise’s voice is a polished instrument. She moves up and down scales, octaves, emotions with seeming ease, the mark of true artistry. It never seemed like Sinatra was working at it, did it!”… International Review of Music.

denisedonatelli.com

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Denise Donatelli to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Lea Chazin's event The Gathering for the Grand
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Boom
5 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Peter And The Wolf
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Denise Donatelli
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Peter Pan - National Theatre Live
Friday
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
Friday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)
Friday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service