BoomMay 5, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Peter And The WolfApril 14, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Denise DonatelliApril 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to April 7, 2018 at 10pm
Time: April 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to April 7, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Denise Donatelli, one of today’s premiere vocalists, alternating between jazz and adult contemporary with ease, has been on quite a roll! Her last three consecutive albums have received four GRAMMY® nominations. She has been voted into the Downbeat Critics Poll as Female Vocalist Rising Star for the past three consecutive years, and was named Female Jazz Vocalist of the Year by the Los Angeles Jazz Society. With the release of Find a Heart, Donatelli once again proves why she is the subject of such accolades.
“Denise’s voice is a polished instrument. She moves up and down scales, octaves, emotions with seeming ease, the mark of true artistry. It never seemed like Sinatra was working at it, did it!”… International Review of Music.
Comment
RSVP for Denise Donatelli to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot