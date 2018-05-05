Denise Donatelli, one of today’s premiere vocalists, alternating between jazz and adult contemporary with ease, has been on quite a roll! Her last three consecutive albums have received four GRAMMY® nominations. She has been voted into the Downbeat Critics Poll as Female Vocalist Rising Star for the past three consecutive years, and was named Female Jazz Vocalist of the Year by the Los Angeles Jazz Society. With the release of Find a Heart, Donatelli once again proves why she is the subject of such accolades.

“Denise’s voice is a polished instrument. She moves up and down scales, octaves, emotions with seeming ease, the mark of true artistry. It never seemed like Sinatra was working at it, did it!”… International Review of Music.

denisedonatelli.com