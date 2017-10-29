Designer Vendor Boutque

Spooky Pedro Walking TourOctober 29, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual DinnerOctober 27, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Designer Vendor BoutqueOctober 20, 2017 at 11am to October 21, 2017 at 6pm
Time: October 20, 2017 at 11am to October 21, 2017 at 6pm
Location: Assistance League Of San Pedro-South Bay
Street: 1441 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-8355
Event Type: clothes, wine, gifts
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Great gifts from local vendors, including custom jewelry, beauty productions, clothing, and more. While you're there. enjoy wine tasting. Tickets are $20. For more info, call (310) 832-8355.
