 

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Event Details

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Time: October 28, 2018 from 3pm to 9pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 398 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sanpedrodayofthedead.c…
Event Type: festival, art, cultural
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

http://sanpedrodayofthedead.com/

