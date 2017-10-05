Diasporagasm - Micheal Stearns Studio

 

Time: October 5, 2017 at 6pm to November 18, 2017 at 9pm
Location: Michael Stearns Studio
Street: 347 W 7th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 562-400-0544
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 346 presents a co-located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm  that brings together artist working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa. The opening reception is from 6pm to 9pm.

