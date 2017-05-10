 

Dinner With Friends - Pulitzer Prize Winning Drama

Dinner With Friends - Pulitzer Prize Winning Drama

Time: May 10, 2017 at 8pm to May 28, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, drama
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Dinner with Friends

by Donald Margulies, directed by Mark Piatelli

Runs: Wed May 10, Wed May 17, Wed May 24 - 8pm

Sun May 21 2pm

Friday/Saturday May 26-27 - 8pm

Sun May 28 2pm


An insightful play about the destruction of Beth and Tom’s marriage and the shockwaves it causes in their friends’ lives. “A surprisingly touching rumination about the changes that come with age: the changes redefining relationships, the changes within relationships...and the balances and affections that shift unexpectedly, just because, despite our reluctance to want to accept it, life goes on.” AISLE SAY NY

