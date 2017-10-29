Lou Mannick, Saw And SoulOctober 29, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: October 21, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fingerstyle, blues, rock, modern
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 14 hours ago
Dirk Hamilton on acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals. Singing, playing and talking some.
Tickets: $20
