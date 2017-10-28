 

Dirk Hamilton

Event Details

Dirk Hamilton

Time: October 21, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fingerstyle, blues, rock, modern
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Dirk Hamilton on acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals. Singing, playing and talking some.

Tickets: $20

http://www.dirkhamilton.com/

 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Dirk Hamilton to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
1 minute ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Dirk Hamilton
13 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event 4 Level Interchange
30 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Macbeth
39 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Macbeth
39 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Sabine Trio
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Sabine Trio
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Sabine Trio
1 hour ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service