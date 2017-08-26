 

Doug MacLeod Concert

Event Details

Doug MacLeod Concert

Time: December 9, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fingerstyle, folk, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago

Event Description

DOUG MACLEOD Multiple Blues Music Award Winner returns with DENNY CROY on bass. Presenting his music and stories.

DOUG MACLEOD won the 2017 Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist of the Year.

Doug is a multiple Blues Music Award winner and perennial Blues Music Award nominee. He is known for his prolific superb songwriting, guitar wizardry, warm soulful vocals, wit and unforgettable live performances. His songs have been covered by Albert King, Albert Collins, Papa John Creach, Son Seals, and Eva Cassidy. Doug has co-written songs with Dave Alvin, Joe Louis Walker and Coco Montoya. His Songs have been on TV movies and TV shows ‘Heat of the Night’.

DougMacLeod

Tickets: $20

Not Attending (1)

