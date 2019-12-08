ECC Concert Band

South Bay Children's ChoirDecember 8, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Time: December 7, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
